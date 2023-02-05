James Cameron goes extra-experimental to end 'Titanic' door debate

Director James Cameron will feature in Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron to answer the longest debate between Titanic fans that whether Jack could have survived at the end of the film. So, as Titanic gears up for its 25th anniversary on February 10, Cameron is prepared for answering the decades-long question posed by fans whether Rose (Kate Winslet) could have saved Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) from freezing to death and fit him beside her on the floating door!

The Avatar 2 director will himself be a part of Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron on National Geographic, which will release on February 5. To create the actual scenario, Cameron came prepared with two stunt performers inside a water tank, so that he could see for himself whether two people could fit together on a floating door.

Titanic was released in 1997 and went on to create a landmark in the history of cinema with 14 Oscar nominations and 11 wins. Titanic remains the third highest-grossing movie with a collection $2.2 billion at the box-office. Meanwhile, James’ latest movie Avatar: The Way of Water is currently ruling the box-office. — TMS