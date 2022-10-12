Here comes the first look of ‘The Boys S4’

Prime Video’s The Boys is set for its fourth season and the makers have now unveiled the first look of two of its key characters. These are Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry). The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super-powerful!

Talking about the two ladies, Valorie Curry recently starred in the Imagine/CBS series The Lost Symbol, which is based on Dan Brown’s book. On the other hand, Susan Heyward was seen in the series Delilah.