Rollicking time ahead...

Mona

Cinema should offer new images, create new memories...said French filmmaker Celine Sciamma. After long a hiatus, a plethora of big-ticket flicks are awaiting release in 2023. Right from super heroes saving the day to some slick actioners, Hollywood’s calendar is chock-a-block with some interesting outings.

The top slot for the most anticipated flick rightfully belongs to Christopher Nolan’s next, Oppenheimer. Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer, it is a noir drama based on the life of the man who created the most destructive weapon in history – atomic bomb. It has Cillian Murphy in the lead along with Robert Downey Jr, Matt Demon, Emily Blunt, and Rami Malek in.

Expected release date is July 21.

Expect Spider-Man to take you for a summer jaunt. This computer-animated superhero film is set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Expected release date is June 2.

Spider Verse Across The Spider Verse

Year 2023 also sees John Wick Chapter 4. Shot in Berlin, Paris, Osaka and New York City, this action-packed sequel is directed by Chad Stahelski. Keanu Reeves steps into the titular role, the legendary assassin, who is now hunted by the High Table. Expected release date is March 24.

Superheroes are going to save the world in 2023 too and the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. First of the Phase Five of the MCU to hit screens, it is directed by Peyton Reed. Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly the Wasp.

Expected release date February 17.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, a prequel to The Hunger Games (2012) makes for the fifth instalment in The Hunger Games series. Directed by Francis Lawrence, its lead actors are Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer and Viola Davis. Expected release date is November 17.

John Wick: Chapter 4

James Wan takes the director’s seat for DC’s superhero film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that has Jason Momoa reprise his role as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman. Expected release date December 25.

The finest example of anti-ageing Tom Cruise is going stronger with each of his MI outing. Ethan Hunt is all set to return with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One that’s directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Reportedly, its part 2 has been shot back-to-back and is scheduled for June 28’2024 release. These two films may mark Ethan Hunt’s last outings.

Expected release date July 14.

The seventh installment in the Transformers film series—Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is helmed by Steven Caple Jr. It has Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez and Tobe Nwigwe lead the human part to be challenged by mighty Transformers voiced by Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Peter Dinklage as Scourge and Bumblebee, an Autobot scout! Expected release date is June 9.

Fast X or Fast & Furious 10 had a dramatic start. The sequel to F9 (2021), Fast X was to be helmed by Justin Lin before he stepped down as the director reportedly over creative differences with Vin Diesel. Louis Leterrier has directed the 10th main installment and the 11th full-length film in the Fast & Furious franchise. It has Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Charlize Theron. Expected release date is May 19.

The list has other titles to look forward to. There are much awaited sequels—Dune: Part Two, Creed III, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Indiana Jones, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Dial of Destiny, The Flash and The Marvels! It’s not just action and fantasy ruling the Hollywood’s 2023, there is Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling’s upcoming romantic comedy Barbie; action film The Little Mermaid and computer-animated comedy, The Super Mario Bros. Movie!