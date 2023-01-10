 Rollicking time ahead... : The Tribune India

Rollicking time ahead...

From Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to John Wick Chapter 4, Hollywood has a long list of big ticket movies for 2023

Rollicking time ahead...

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning



Mona

Cinema should offer new images, create new memories...said French filmmaker Celine Sciamma. After long a hiatus, a plethora of big-ticket flicks are awaiting release in 2023. Right from super heroes saving the day to some slick actioners, Hollywood’s calendar is chock-a-block with some interesting outings.

The top slot for the most anticipated flick rightfully belongs to Christopher Nolan’s next, Oppenheimer. Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer, it is a noir drama based on the life of the man who created the most destructive weapon in history – atomic bomb. It has Cillian Murphy in the lead along with Robert Downey Jr, Matt Demon, Emily Blunt, and Rami Malek in.

Expected release date is July 21.

Expect Spider-Man to take you for a summer jaunt. This computer-animated superhero film is set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Expected release date is June 2.

Spider Verse Across The Spider Verse

Year 2023 also sees John Wick Chapter 4. Shot in Berlin, Paris, Osaka and New York City, this action-packed sequel is directed by Chad Stahelski. Keanu Reeves steps into the titular role, the legendary assassin, who is now hunted by the High Table. Expected release date is March 24.

Superheroes are going to save the world in 2023 too and the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. First of the Phase Five of the MCU to hit screens, it is directed by Peyton Reed. Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly the Wasp.

Expected release date February 17.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, a prequel to The Hunger Games (2012) makes for the fifth instalment in The Hunger Games series. Directed by Francis Lawrence, its lead actors are Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer and Viola Davis. Expected release date is November 17.

John Wick: Chapter 4

James Wan takes the director’s seat for DC’s superhero film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that has Jason Momoa reprise his role as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman. Expected release date December 25.

The finest example of anti-ageing Tom Cruise is going stronger with each of his MI outing. Ethan Hunt is all set to return with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One that’s directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Reportedly, its part 2 has been shot back-to-back and is scheduled for June 28’2024 release. These two films may mark Ethan Hunt’s last outings.

Expected release date July 14.

The seventh installment in the Transformers film series—Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is helmed by Steven Caple Jr. It has Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez and Tobe Nwigwe lead the human part to be challenged by mighty Transformers voiced by Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Peter Dinklage as Scourge and Bumblebee, an Autobot scout! Expected release date is June 9.

Fast X or Fast & Furious 10 had a dramatic start. The sequel to F9 (2021), Fast X was to be helmed by Justin Lin before he stepped down as the director reportedly over creative differences with Vin Diesel. Louis Leterrier has directed the 10th main installment and the 11th full-length film in the Fast & Furious franchise. It has Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Charlize Theron. Expected release date is May 19.

The list has other titles to look forward to. There are much awaited sequels—Dune: Part Two, Creed III, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Indiana Jones, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Dial of Destiny, The Flash and The Marvels! It’s not just action and fantasy ruling the Hollywood’s 2023, there is Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling’s upcoming romantic comedy Barbie; action film The Little Mermaid and computer-animated comedy, The Super Mario Bros. Movie!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

2
Punjab

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

3
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

4
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

5
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

6
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

10
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

‘It will injure lungs of city’: Supreme Court bars apartmentalisation of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh
Chandigarh

'It will injure lungs of city': Supreme Court bars 'apartmentalisation' of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here a few clips that will make you smile
Trending

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here are a few clips that will make you smile

Miscreants chop off man's hand sitting with girl in Kurukshetra’s Haveli, later fled with it; victim hospitalised
Haryana

Miscreants chop off hand of man sitting with girl in Kurukshetra's Haveli, flee with it

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region
Haryana

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

Top News

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhu keeps Finance and Home; see full list

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...

AI peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was ‘utterly disgusting’

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'

‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...

Vice President Dhankhar slams ‘one-upmanship’ from judicial platforms, says cannot have ‘Ostrich-like’ stance

Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance

Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...

Flight disrupted across US after FAA computer outage

US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage

More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...


Cities

View All

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Clash in Goindwal jail: Kin of injured inmates demand investigation

Snatchers on prowl: Three robbed of phones, vehicle

PCS officers on mass leave, work hit

Cabinet ministers review works in schools

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Punjab school board chairman Yograj resigns

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

To preserve Chandigarh's heritage, Supreme Court bars floor-wise division of houses

Punjab National Bank fraud: CBI gets sanction to prosecute 6 officers

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Delhi most polluted city of country in 2022

Nod to prosecute JNUSU ex-leader for Army tweets

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court seeks reasons for delay in responding to initial PCR calls

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

MC driver, who had shot woman dead, succumbs to injuries

Rahul Gandhi to start yatra in Doaba from January 14

Golden girl Mallika Handa to get National Youth Award

Jalandhar students clear CA final

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

International drugs syndicate in Ludhiana: No lessons learnt, Punjab Police again caught napping

Residents, farmers' body protest over poor state of Rahon Road

Ludhiana: PCS officers visit court in RTA's support

Patiala youth who dies in Canada cremated in hometown today

Patiala youth who died in Canada cremated in hometown today

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

Traffic jams a norm in royal city, cops on toes during rush hours

Patiala DC takes stock of work on Model Town drain

Patiala MC workers rally behind protesting PCS officers