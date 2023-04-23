Here's a quick check on the hilarious reactions of celebrities who got the blue ticks removed on Twitter

Manika

Among celebrities, Twitter’s blue tick has become a symbol of status and legitimacy, signifying that their account has been verified as belonging to a public figure or influencer. However, as announced by Elon Musk after he took over Twitter that only users paying a monthly fee of Eight US dollars will have verified blue tick marks irrespective of celeb status. Several high-profile celebrities from both Bollywood and Hollywood had their blue ticks removed, causing quite a stir among fans and the media alike.

Fun mode

Shahid Kapoor

Channeling his inner Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor hilariously wrote on Twitter, “Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu. Haha.”

He is okay

Vir Das

Actor-comedian Vir Das shared “Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on Twitter. You deal with the things they call me.”

He also wrote, “I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks.”

What’s the point?

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis expressed concern and said if anyone could acquire a blue tick by paying a fee, its significance would be diminished. She wrote, “So now everyone with a blue check pays a fee for it…If anyone can buy it then what’s the point?”

Happy soul

Aditi Rao Hydari

On separation with blue tick, Aditi Rao Hydari asked on Twitter, “Once upon a time there was a blue tick… did @Twitter and I live happily ever after?! #GoFigure.”

Charlie XCX

No problem

Staying true to her spirit, singer-songwriter Charlie XCX tweeted: “I love being unofficial and unverified…”

Influencers upset

“Is blue tick just the right to edit your posts and write longer posts? Or is it linked to authenticity? — Abhi & Niyu, digital content creators

“With the implementation of the paid blue tick service, the repercussions are going to be severe.” — Viraj Seth, Founder, Monk Entertainment