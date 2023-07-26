Here's Ayushmann Khurrana's look as 'Pooja' from Dream Girl 2

Balaji Motion Pictures is all set to release the sequel, Dream Girl 2. Ayushmann Khurrana takes the stage alongside Ananya Panday. The film will also feature Karam and Pooja. Dream Girl’s success at the box-office and its wholesome entertainment delighted audiences. Ayushmann’s portrayal of a girl’s voice was the key highlight, impressing all.
In the sequel, Ayushmann’s transformation as ‘Pooja’ promises much more fun. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises to be a laugh riot. With Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor at the helm of this project, Dream Girl 2 is going to be released on August 25.
