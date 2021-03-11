Here’s how actress Jyoti Saxena celebrated her birthday this year...

Actress Jyoti Saxena celebrated her birthday on Wednesday (May 4) and shared a video on Instagram along with the caption “My Happy Birthday…” The actress also sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha.
In the video, she is seen seeking blessings at Mumbai’s Siddhvinayak Temple. On her big day, Jyoti said, “On my special days, it has to start with the blessings of Bappa. I am a very spiritual person, so yes, I went to Bappa at Siddhivinayak to get his blessings.”
She added, “My family organised a small gathering at home, as they know spending time with loved ones is the best birthday present for me. Over a warm and intimate birthday meal, we enjoyed our fun-filled conversations.”
