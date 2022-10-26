Here's how B-town celebrated Diwali 2022

Celebs treated fans with glimpses of their Diwali festivities on social media. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Diwali together at home and they looked adorable in elegant ethnic outfits.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also celebrated their first Diwali after tying the knot in April. Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor, Alia’s mom Soni Razdan as well as her sister Shaheen joined the couple in the festivities.

Bollywood’s Singham Ajay Devgn shared family pictures on Instagram. Karan Johar hosted a Diwali puja and it was attended by several celebs.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with family

Shah Rukh Khan & Kirron Kher

Karan Johar with family

