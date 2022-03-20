Here's how B-town celebrated Holi...

After the low-key Holi festivities over the past two years, the festival was celebrated with great pomp across the country on Friday (March 18).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Playing with colours, dancing and partying together, our Bollywood celebs had a joyful Holi and also shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media.

Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia with friends

It was the first Holi after wedding for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The couple shared a photo from their celebration at home. The photo featured Vicky, Katrina, Vicky’s mom, Sham Kaushal, and Sunny Kaushal.

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy

Other celebrity couples who marked their first Holi after wedding included Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, and Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a lavish Holi party at their new home in LA. Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture on Twitter in which he is clicked smearing tilak on Jaya Bachchan’s forehead.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Soha Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and many other celebs also shared pictures of Holi 2022 on social media.

Sunny Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Vicky’s mom, Katrina and Vicky

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur