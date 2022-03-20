Here's how B-town celebrated Holi...

After the low-key Holi festivities over the past two years, the festival was celebrated with great pomp across the country on Friday (March 18).
Playing with colours, dancing and partying together, our Bollywood celebs had a joyful Holi and also shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media.
It was the first Holi after wedding for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The couple shared a photo from their celebration at home. The photo featured Vicky, Katrina, Vicky’s mom, Sham Kaushal, and Sunny Kaushal.
Other celebrity couples who marked their first Holi after wedding included Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, and Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a lavish Holi party at their new home in LA. Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture on Twitter in which he is clicked smearing tilak on Jaya Bachchan’s forehead.
Soha Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and many other celebs also shared pictures of Holi 2022 on social media.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh crore in India over next five years
6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition
Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab
'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...
Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 crore for manufacturing electric vehicles, batteries in Gujarat
MoU signed at India-Japan Economic Forum held in New Delhi o...