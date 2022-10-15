Here’s how B-town celebrated Karwa Chauth 2022

With the pandemic over now, Karwa Chauth was celebrated on October 14 with all festivities. Bollywood actresses observed the fast and did puja for the long life of their husbands.

In Mumbai, a puja for B-town wives was hosted at Anil Kapoor’s residence. Celebs, including Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bhavna Pandey, Natasha Dalal, Maheep Kapoor and many others were seen.

Katrina Kaif celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with hubby Vicky Kaushal and shared pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress looked beautiful in a pink and green saree. Meanwhile, it was a virtual Karwa Chauth for Geeta Basra. The actress is currently shooting in Bhopal for the film, Notary, while her husband Harbhajan Singh is in Mumbai. Geeta says, “Bhajji and I did a video call when I broke my fast.”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh too celebrated the festival and looked adorable in the pictures.

Talking about our global stars, Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with husband-singer Nick Jonas on her Instagram Stories.

She posted a photo of her hand that had Nick Jonas' initials, NJ, along with a heart symbol in her mehendi design. On the other hand, Preity Zinta also shared pictures of her Karwa Chauth celebrations in Los Angeles, California.

She was seen decked up in red and yellow bridal wear to mark the occasion. The actress is married to Gene Goodenough.