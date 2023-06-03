Here’s how Freddy Daruwala had a near-death experience while shooting for his latest project!

In Freddy Daruwala’s recent show, Crackdown S2, there was a stunt that he had to perform on a bridge. The actor had to do a pull-up under a bridge while a drone shot captured it all.

Director Apoorva Lakhia had planned it for a studio shoot, understanding the risk, but Freddy wanted to do it in real time and on live locations. Freddy finished what he had to do, but unfortunately, by then his hands were frozen, and a slight delay in lifting him up resulted in the actor falling from 35 feet in the freezing cold water.

Recalling the incident, Freddy says, “I should have been more careful. I remember the director (Apoorva Lakhia) informing me about all the possibilities and safety harnesses to execute the scene. But I insisted on doing it on my own, but the end result didn’t turn out to be the way it should have been or as per my and Apoorva sir’s expectations.”

“The next day, I faced a lot of difficulties with severe back injuries. What I learnt from the incident is that I am an actor and not a stuntman, but sometimes an actor gets carried away in the name of realism and to give audiences a realistic experience. Sometimes we forget that there are many people associated with us and working with us on a project that can go haywire if any unfortunate incidents happen on the sets. Going ahead, I will ensure that I play it safe so that I don’t hurt myself and it doesn’t hamper the shoot schedule,” adds Freddy.