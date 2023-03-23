Here's how Mitaali Nag celebrated her birthday

Actor Mitaali Nag enjoyed an amazing birthday party this year with her family and close friends. “Each year, I seek the blessings of God. I visit a temple and donate food items to the underprivileged,” she said.
“My husband planned a surprise dinner for me and invited all my close friends. I was happy that all my friends were part of this special occasion. We had a good time with food, drinks, music, and a lot of laughs.”
