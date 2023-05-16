Here's how Neena Gupta helped daughter Masaba overcome her fears

Popular fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta shared an important life lesson she learnt from her first storyteller, her mother, actor Neena Gupta, and how it built her core value system.

She said, “When I saw ZEE’s Mother’s Day film, I liked the idea of looking at our mothers as the first storytellers of our lives. When their team asked me to share a fond memory of #MyFirstStoryteller, my mother, my thoughts went back to how she would comfort me. As a child, I was afraid of the dark. I remember, as a four-year-old, being scared to go to sleep. Every night, mom would hold me tight, recite the Gayatri Mantra with me, and put me to sleep, no matter how busy she was. On one such night, she explained the meaning of the Gayatri Mantra and the power it holds. That is something that has stayed with me. To this date, when I fear something or am taking up something new, I chant it, remember my mom, and take the step forward. It is her support and love that walk with me every day.”