Here's how Sara Ali Khan celebrated SSR's birthday

Sara Ali Khan remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, which was on January 21. The Kedarnath actress posted a series of pictures and celebrated his late co-actor’s birthday with kids from NGO.

Sara shared a video from her visit to an NGO and cut a chocolate cake. She spent the rest of the day with the underprivileged children.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Sara wrote, “Happiest Birthday Sushant…I know what making other people smile meant to you. And while you’re watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we’ve made you smile today too. Shine on Jai Bholenath.”