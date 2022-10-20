Here's how Shaan Mishra celebrated his birthday this year

Shaan Mishra turned a year older on October 16. This time, it was a special experience for the actor. It’s been four days but the actor can’t stop talking about the celebrations.
“My birthday was so much fun. With my family, friends and fellow artistes around, I had a terrific time. I chose to host an indoor party,” says the actor, known for projects such as Crime Story, Enigmaa and more. Talking about the guest list, Shaan adds, “My industry friends, including Ketan Singh, Avinash Sachdeva and others joined me for the celebrations.”
