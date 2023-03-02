Here’s what keeping Tina Datta busy

Bigg Boss 16 finale concluded few weeks ago and the contestants are already having reunion parties.

Director Farah Khan hosted her bother Sajid Khan and other contestants of Bigg Boss at her residence. However, one who missed out on fun and parties is Tina Datta. In a recent Q&A conducted by Tina on her Instagram handle, she explained the reason why she couldn’t attend any post-success parties.

Tina wrote, “Kyunki main Delhi main shoot karr rahi thi (it’s because I am currently shooting in Delhi)”.

It is speculated that Tina will also be returning as the lead with some new serial on television. The actress is shooting at Pataudi Palace for her next alongside Jay Bhanushali. She hasn’t disclosed much about the show.