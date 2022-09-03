Here's why Ankita Lokhande got emotional on DID Super Mom

In the upcoming episode of DID Super Moms, it will be a Pavitra Rishta special. And, Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni will be gracing the stage of the show.

One of the contestants will be paying a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with her performance and the promo of the same has been released by the makers. In the promo, one can see Ankita and Usha getting emotional and also crying while remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande says, “Woh bahut close, ek dost bhi tha, sab kuch tha. Woh jahan hai woh bahut khush hai. God bless him.”