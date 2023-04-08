Here's why Emily Ratajkowski decided to quit her acting career

ANI

Emily Ratajkowski has finally revealed why she quit acting. In a recent interview, she talked about her career and why she stepped away from Hollywood. Emily, who hasn’t acted in a movie since 2019’s Lying and Stealing, said, “I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artiste performing and this is my outlet. I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging.”

While navigating being an actor in Hollywood, Ratajkowski said she realised it would mean having to make herself “digestible to powerful men in Hollywood.” She fired her acting agent, commercial representative and manager in early 2020 as a result.

“I didn’t trust them,” Ratajkowski said. “I was like, ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women.’”