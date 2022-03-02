Here’s why Robert Pattinson agreed to play Batman…

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes filmmaker Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Set to release in India on March 4, it is a high-octane action film on a massive visual scale. During a recent interaction, Robert Pattison said, “I had never been interested in doing a superhero movie, but for some reason Batman always stood out as a very special entity.”

The actor continued, “In the cultural lexicon, the character feels very individual and holds a lot of symbolic importance. Then, when I heard Matt was doing it, I just got really excited. When I finally talked to him, he showed me some of his very early storyboards and that set the tone from something quite radically different; he just had an angle on it that was exciting. And the characterisation of Bruce felt different as well. He’s alone and isolated, as well as compelled to do this thing. There’s even a kind of hopeless desperation, and that was an interesting interpretation.”

Russia to miss The Batman

Warner Bros. has announced that it has halted its plans to release Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman in Russia. The DC adaptation was set to release in the country on Friday (March 4). “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Warner Media is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia,” a spokesperson for the company said. Later on Monday evening (U.S. Pacific Time), Sony Pictures also paused its plans to release Morbius, its upcoming solo film for the Marvel antihero, and all other upcoming theatrical releases in Russia. IANS

Colin says ‘terrifying’

Hollywood star Colin Farrell says Robert Pattinson gives a “terrifying” performance as Batman, which evoked childhood memories for him. Farrell said: “Robert’s embodiment of Batman is terrifying and damaged and broken and wounded and empathetic and all those other things. My inner child was invoked by seeing this iconic image with his cape flowing in the wind and the sky outside of London back behind him... For me, it was just gorgeous to see this whole thing.” The Golden Globe winner then went on to praise make-up artist and prosthetics designer Michael Marino for his work on the film, noting that a lot of the work for the character was done for him by the time he was made up. IANS