Here’s why Shalini Pandey agreed to play a pregnant lady in her Bollywood debut

Shalini Pandey, who made her Bollywood debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is aware that as an outsider she has to ‘make every opportunity count’ if she has to fulfil her desire to be ‘one of the best actors of the country’.

The actress says, “A lot of people have called my big screen debut in Bollywood a bold choice because I’m pregnant in the film. It is true that I had to be a certain body type to look convincing as a pregnant woman. It is true that most would choose a glitzier debut and look their best. But I’m not one of them. I have always focused on doing roles that have something to say, something to do or some impact to make. For me, the fact that my character is pregnant was not of any concern.”

She adds, “It’s the character that matters for me because she has something relevant and important to say. I am very proud of this part and I have given it my best. I’m here to make my destiny on my own terms and I’m aspiring to be one of the best actors of the country. So, for me, what matters the most is that people have loved my performance. They have found me formidable on screen and that too opposite someone like Ranveer Singh, who is truly a chameleon and probably the best actor of our country today.”