He's a rich man...

Sir Elton John has reportedly increased his private gig fee and is now pocketing four million pounds ($4,825,602.72) for a performance. The iconic singer is believed to be worth around 450 million pounds (USD 542,880,305), thanks to a career that has seen him top the album charts 10 times and bag 10 number one singles. Elton, 75, had previously been taking one million pounds for a private performance.—IANS