He's a rich man...

Sir Elton John has reportedly increased his private gig fee and is now pocketing four million pounds ($4,825,602.72) for a performance. The iconic singer is believed to be worth around 450 million pounds (USD 542,880,305), thanks to a career that has seen him top the album charts 10 times and bag 10 number one singles. Elton, 75, had previously been taking one million pounds for a private performance.—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...