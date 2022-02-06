Sohum Shah opens up on the second season of Maharani

Huma Qureshi will soon be back playing lead in Season 2 of Maharani. Actor Sohum Shah will reprise his role of Bheema Bharti, Huma’s husband in the series.

Talking about portraying this challenging character, Sohum explains, “This time I am playing the same character in the series, but it has a different side to it. Bheema Bharti is a character which is larger-than-life, with powerful dialogues like those in the 70s and 80s films. My character hails from a small town and I have grown up watching such films, so working on Maharani has actually helped me relive those memories.” Sohum has Reema Kagti’s Fallen in the pipeline.