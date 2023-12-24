He’s on track...

Gurnaaz Kaur

All the way from Indonesia, Abhilaksh Sharma Lakshi, known by his stage name ASL, has arrived in the City Beautiful to launch his 10th song titled Glassi. The Punjabi track is set to release on December 29, and ASL is confident that it’s his best till date. “I have songs that have touched the one-million mark, but somewhere I know that Glassi will perform even better than those.”

It was during the lockdown almost three years ago when ASL ventured into singing. Initially, the idea was to convey a message through his lyrics. However, now the young talent aims to gain popularity and a dedicated fan-base. “My first song was Walls will fall, which focused on discrimination. Then, I wrote ADWL - A Date with Life with a social message. However, I realised English songs, especially by an Indian artiste, don’t reach out that well. So, I began singing in Hindi and Punjabi.”

ASL has delivered hits such as BILWY- Baby I am in Love With You, Love Story, Belly Button, Limca and Tera Jalwa on YouTube. He has also collaborated on two-devotional tracks with his father, whom he considers his inspiration. “My father is an author, poet, and singer. Even my mother and sister write, so I can say it’s in my genes. I understand Hindi very well and am familiar with Punjabi too, but because I grew up in Indonesia, I cannot write in both languages. So, I share my ideas with my father and he helps me shape them into a song.” He was recently honoured with the ‘Tahbib Cultural Award’ in Dubai, presented by Javed Akhtar.