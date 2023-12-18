‘He’s so inspiring’: Emily Blunt recalls working with Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow

ANI

Actor Emily Blunt recalled working with Tom Cruise in the science fiction action film Edge of Tomorrow, and said as an actor and as well as a person he was inspiring and amazing.

Tom Cruise

Emily appeared at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for a moderated discussion with filmmaker Rob Marshall, with whom Blunt collaborated in 2014’s Into the Woods and 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns.

“He is the one who tightens the screws on everyone when it comes to what you think you’re capable of. nd because he can do everything and wants to do everything, it makes you want to meet him where he is at. He’s so inspiring. Such a doll to me. He is so gracious. So cute. Oh, so cute. I loved him. Yeah. He was amazing,” Blunt said aboput Tom Cruise.