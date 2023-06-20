Hiba Nawab on what makes Wo Ishq so special

Hiba Nawab and Umar Riaz’s song with Kashish Music Officials, Wo Ishq, was released recently.

Hiba says, “It’s an incredible team to work with, and I had a wonderful time shooting for this song. It’s a romantic song with a lovely message that we end up falling in love, but there’s no guarantee that the love and relationships will last forever; hence, we should move on and be optimistic in life always.”

Woh Ishq is presented and produced by the label Kashish Music and its founder, Abhishek Thakur. It is sung by Anwesshaa with lyrics and music composed by Abhishek Thakur. The song is directed by Akshay K Agarwal and is out on Kashish Music’s YouTube channel.