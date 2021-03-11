Star-studded blue carpet event on Amazon Prime's fifth anniversary; 40 new shows announced for this year

On its fifth anniversary, Amazon Prime Video India recently announced the stellar slate of 40 titles that will be streaming on the platform this year. To celebrate the huge success, the platform organised a star-studded event in Mumbai. Several big Indian names attended the blue carpet event, including Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others. From new shows with OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha to returning favourites like Mirzapur and Made in Heaven, among others, Amazon Prime has announced exciting new shows for viewers to watch and enjoy in 2022.