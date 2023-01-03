High-protein insects to mock meats; fusion foods to sub-ethnic cuisine—2023 has a lot in store when it comes to the food scene

Mona

From energy shots to brain boosters, there is a literal jump from how we think and go about our food. Year 2023 sees food from different perspectives–where is it sourced from, if the practice is sustainable, zero wastage, going from regional and ethnic to sub-regional and sub-ethnic, travelling for ‘cultural cuisine’ to savouring your meal solo – food is trending high on lifestyle meter!

Gut health, immunity, mental well-being and saving the planet seem to be the main mantras that lead our food trends of this year.

Here are culinary experts predicting top food trends ...

n Year 2023 is International Year of Millets. While millets have been a part of Indian traditional diet for long, some dating it back to the Indus Valley Civilization. A move proposed by India, United Nation’s declaration of 2023 to be the Year of Millets is aimed at its potential for the well-being of people and the planet. “Millets are a good source of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals and are gaining currency with people who want to stay active and fit,” says Chef Kishan Hari at Virgin Courtyard -7.

“Veganism is back with a vengeance,” says food historian Pushpesh Pant. Indian food that’s been largely vegan is being lapped up by the rest of the world. “With the thrust on vegetarianism, mock meats that are plant based and protein rich, imitating the texture and flavour of meats, are going to be a trend this year,” he adds.

n Conscious eaters are now aware of the meat and its enormous carbon footprint. Insects will make it to menu for their high protein count and lower ecological footprint making the edible insects’ market size grow substantially in 2023. “Crispy fried insects like grasshoppers and bugs will be consumed for high protein values,” says culinary expert Kandla Nijhowne.

n “People are going from regional and ethnic to sub-regional and sub-ethnic,” says Pant. So, it’s not just a Rajasthani thali that food enthusiasts are happy with but would want to know if it’s Rajasthani Rajputana or Rajasthani Marwari.

“Both in terms of plating and flavours, fusion is making a comeback. Cheese kulcha with ham or sag, tikka masala in five different ways or malpua with cranberry fusing not just Indian and international flavours would trend but also regional cuisines within India are coming together in a dish,” says Pant.

Mood foods to kick up happy hormones are being targeted at people who have the world at their finger tips. Non-alcoholic beverages to boost energy, Hojicha tea to kick up the metabolism, dates as the go-to natural sweeteners, nutritionally rich sea kelp and mushrooms as low-calorie source of fibre, protein and antioxidants are set to find favour,” says Kandla.

n When it comes to desserts, less is more. Nude cakes are making a dash. “Gooey cakes with zero to minimal frosting on the outside are in. Also, small, bite-sized desserts like macaroons, cupcakes and tarts are set to rule the market,” says baker Gayatri Sood.

Warm & tipsy

Winter is the time for warm toddies and mulled wines, and one can make one’s drinks special at home with the use of Indian spices. Fusion is back in trend and when it comes to drinks, unusual flavours like coffee and kahwa mixed with alcohol are the top runners. “Cloves, cinnamon, star anises are some of the spices that go very well with wine. For flavours, lime, lemongrass, rosemary, holy basil are making it to cocktails and mocktails,” says mixologist Vishal Bhatia.

One can get cocktail mixes and salt rimmers from different brands like Jimmy’s Cocktails, Tipsy Tiger, Bab Louie & Co, The Cocktail Queen and Lazy Cocktail in departmental stores or online and play the bartender at your own party. And while fusing flavours, the sky is the limit. “Kahwa with a mild whiskey and a hint of lemon is one fusion flavour that will rule. You can also garnish your drinks with edible rice paper canvas,” says Bhatia. "We see a growth in cocktail flavours like the Old Fashioned, Margarita, and Cosmopolitan. Espresso Martini cocktail mix in partnership with Sleepy Owl Coffee has already been creating a buzz in the alco-bev space," shared Ankur Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Jimmy's.