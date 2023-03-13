Highly anticipated second seasons of Rocket Boys and Dom among the top releases on the web this week

March 15: Black Adam on Prime Video

DC Extended Universe fans are in for a thrilling journey with this action-adventure film. It stars Dwayne Johnson in the role of Teth Adam, who was bestowed with the powers of Almighty Gods. In ancient Kahndaq (a fictional Middle-Eastern country), he was imprisoned for nearly 5,000 years for misusing his powers. The film takes us on a journey of a now-freed Black Adam on a rampage to serve his unique form of justice originating from deep-rooted rage, challenged by modern-day heroes of ‘The Justice Society’.

March 16: Rocket Boys 2 on SonyLIV

Amidst global conflict and enemy charging our borders, India becoming a nuclear nation was the only deterrent to imminent threat of war. Witness the incredible journey of India’s greatest scientists shaping a new era where no one dared to challenge their country’s sovereignty. Directed by Abhay Pannu, the show features Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra and Saba Azad in pivotal roles.

March 17: Noise on Netflix

This film tells the story of Matt, an influencer and young parent to newborn Julius, who discovers a dark secret from his father’s past. He starts an in-depth investigation, which consequently opens a Pandora’s Box of secrets and unravels more family drama than anticipated. Matt’s wife, Liv, is deeply concerned and will do everything in her power not to lose him, but is it too late?

March 17: Dom Season 2 on Prime Video

In this new season, Dom becomes the most wanted criminal in Rio de Janeiro. As the police closes in, Dom tries to escape, but ends up being arrested. With crime is on the rise all around, he has only one option left: impersonate someone else to survive the hellish scenario. The show stars Gabriel Leone, Flávio Tolezani, Filipe Bragança, Isabella Santoni, and Raquel Villar, among others.

March 17: Bono & The Edge—A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman on Disney+ Hotstar

U2’s Bono and the Edge invite Dave Letterman to their home town, Dublin, for a live performance of their greatest songs, reimagined. The show features never-before-seen footage and interviews detailing their songwriting process, and outlines the inspiration behind their greatest hits. During the lockdown in 2020, Bono and the Edge spent time revisiting their iconic songs, and re-recorded many of them. — TMS