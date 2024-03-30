Hilarious gag on Madness Machayenge – India KoHasayenge

Sony Entertainment Television’s comedy show Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge is all set to take you on a laughter ride! Joining the show alongside Huma Qureshi will be Bollywood actress Bhagyashree.

Comedians Kushal Badrike and Kettan Singh will own the stage as they pair up for a hilarious act titled Mazdoor Gag, where they explore the struggles of a daily wager, who discovers some hidden treasure at the workplace and whimsically decides who would claim it. The comic timing was so impeccable that everyone present on set could not hold their laughter!

Elaborating on the act, Kushal Badrike says, “Working with Kettan Singh is an amazing experience! Not only is he a fantastic comedian, but every moment spent with him is an engaging experience. While doing the act, Kettan was seamless with his comic timing that enabled me to add my own elements. Together, with amazing comedic timing, we dive into the issues that working class people experience, and reveal hidden treasures amidst the laughter. Performing in front of Bhagyashreeji was an absolute treat, and the fact that she appreciated our act makes us feel surreal. I can’t wait for the viewers to see it.”

