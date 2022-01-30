Rasika Dugal has started the shoot of the second schedule of Spike in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. The schedule was earlier set to begin on her birthday, January 17. However, owing to the third wave of Covid-19, it was postponed.

Rasika, who trained in volleyball for three months in Mumbai before she kicked off the shoot, says, “After much back and forth, several obstacles and many efforts at realigning our dates and energies, we have finally managed to start the second schedule of Spike. As we inch closer to the end, I am curious about how this story will come together. I am always a tad nervous when I go back to a character after a break. But it’s always great to embrace that nervousness and work with it. Let’s see what experiences this schedule brings with it. After all, hills inspire magic.”

—TMS