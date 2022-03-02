Hima Singh, who is playing Kanak in Sony Sab's new show Sab Satrangi, calls herself an optimistic person

What made you take up this show?

The character was the biggest pull. Sab Satrangi is a story of not just one person, but about the entire family. This project really intrigued me and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.

Tell us more about your role.

I play Kanak. She is the Maurya family’s daughter and somebody, who has been married for a while, but still staying in the family. She is the type of person who would gladly do all of the domestic tasks and because the family is matriarchal, daadi and Kanak are the two women who keep the family together.

How has been the experience of shooting for the show so far?

Firstly, I was in awe of Saurabh Tewari sir, when I met him, and he narrated all the characters in the script with such passion. He was so much into the project that all of us just played along.

How are you prepping for your character?

I am from Lucknow, so I am well versed with the accent and the diction. In the beginning, there were 3-4 days of workshop with the team and it was so wonderfully orchestrated.

The show reflects a different approach towards life. How optimistic are you in real life?

I am very optimistic. I have my moments like every human being but I think I quickly pull away. I believe that whatever you believe in comes true, so I make sure I keep a check on that.

What makes this show different from other family dramas?

Firstly, this show is going to bring a lot of authenticity to the table and once the audience views the show, they will be able to see how real and believable all the characters are. The script is incredibly well written, and we’ve all picked up the Lucknow accent and worked out the smallest nuances of our characters, believe me, you feel like this show is your own story.