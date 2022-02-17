Himachal Pradesh police orchestra band floors Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty has always had a special connect with the country’s cops and recently he appeared on Colors’ Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan to help the judges, Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra, choose the Behtareen 12 contestants. Among the talent he witnessed on stage, the orchestra band of Himachal Pradesh police impressed him immensely. He liked their performance so much that he promised them a collaboration for one of his movies!

Harmony of the Pines effortlessly dazzled everyone with their performance on Sandeshe Aate Hain and even earned a standing ovation. While Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty showered them with compliments, Parineeti Chopra called their performance her favourite act of the day. But the best compliment came from Rohit himself, who confessed that their performance gave him goosebumps! He also ranked their act as the very best of the round. The band then gave a special tribute to Rohit to showcase how the director inspired them towards joining the police force.