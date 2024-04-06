Himangi Kavi, who is a part of comedy show Madness Machayenge — India Ko Hasayenge, is particular about the role she chooses

You have been selective about work. So, what made you choose this show?

Honestly, I enjoy challenges. I like making people laugh and take on projects that leave a long-lasting impression. Also, I am very particular about the characters I take up, as I don’t like to stay in my comfort zone. I enjoy doing things differently. This is also one of the reasons why I chose to be a part of Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge, where I get to work alongside friends from the industry.

What do you like most about acting?

I simply love to celebrate life and that is something that always resonates with me. I’ve always wanted to explore many aspects of life, and acting has allowed me to accomplish just that. It’s wonderful how I can play so many parts in one lifetime! So in a way, I enjoy these challenges as it keeps me motivated to explore and learn.

Who has impressed you so far in this team?

I think everyone in the team is exceptional. I’ve known Gaurav Dubey for so many years and been a long-time fan of Paritosh Tripathi ji; he is a great poet and comedian. Similarly, there is something unique about every artiste who is a part of this show and I respect them all.

What is all the buzz around ‘adness Machayenge — India Ko Hasayenge?

The show is a complete package. If people are in the mood for stand-up, they’ll find it here. If they’re craving around some roasting, they won’t be disappointed either. It’s a mix of everything you could ask for. This show is an extreme blend of comedy flavours.