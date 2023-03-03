Himani Shivpuri and Rohitashv Gour talk about preservation on World Wildlife Day

World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3 to raise awareness of wildlife conservation. Television artistes talk about their favourite wild animals.

These include Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai). Himani says, “I come from Uttarakhand, which has beautiful wildlife species and a sanctuary where people can spot their favourite animals. I have visited various wildlife sanctuaries around the world. It is one of the most exciting and relaxing things to do. I urge people to provide them with a safe environment so that their existence is preserved.”

Rohitashv adds, “I remember a safari in Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh that rekindled my interest in animals. Seeing a white tiger was my first experience. I was lost in his beauty. By protecting wild tigers and their habitats, we also save thousands of living organisms. I urge everyone not to destroy any natural habitat and find some substitute solution for our growth and development.”