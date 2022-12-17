Himanshi Parashar on being a part of ‘Teri Meri Dooriyaann’

Teri Meri Dooriyaann, a new show on Star Plus, will be released soon. It is a contemporary love story with a twist. The drama exposes the complexity of love, and tells the tale of three couples and their search for the ideal match.
Himanshi Parashar, who will be seen as the lead, says, “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve adored TV actors. I used to watch so many shows along with my mother, but not until 2018 did I imagine that one day I would be amongst them! It makes me so happy to be a part of Teri Meri Dooriyaann. It feels surreal when I think of little Himanshi, who was busy with her medical studies. I have previously shot for different shows, but Teri Meri Doriyaann is a completely different experience.”
