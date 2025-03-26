Himanshu Malhotra believes fitness is all about adaptability

Himanshu Malhotra, who has done films like Shershaah, Wajah Tum Ho and Hum Chaar, is a fitness enthusiast. He says fitness is a non-negotiable part of his routine

How do you manage to stay in shape despite your busy schedule?

I believe fitness is all about discipline and consistency. No matter how busy my schedule gets, I make sure to include some form of physical activity in my day. Whether it’s a structured workout or simply staying active on set, fitness is a non-negotiable part of my routine.

Advertisement

Do you find time to hit the gym regularly?

It really depends on my schedule. If I have time, I prefer going to the gym for a proper workout session. But when that’s not possible, I stay active by exercising at home. Fitness is all about adaptability.

Advertisement

Do you follow a strict diet?

I wouldn’t say my diet is ‘strict’, but I do follow a balanced Indian meal plan. I avoid seafood, but include chicken (three times a week), eggs, and paneer in my diet. I believe in eating clean and nourishing my body with the right food. And, of course, coffee is my constant companion—it keeps me going!

How does your fitness regimen impact your energy levels and overall well-being?

Working out isn’t just about staying in shape; it keeps my energy levels high and my mind clear. Since I juggle multiple responsibilities, fitness helps me stay focused, improves my mood and makes me feel stronger—both physically and mentally.

What keeps you motivated to stay fit?

Just like in acting, where authenticity and vulnerability matter, I believe fitness should be about feeling good, rather than just looking good. The moment I start feeling sluggish, I know I need to move my body. That feeling itself is motivation enough.

Being an actor, there’s often pressure to look fit. What’s your take on that?

There is definitely pressure, but I don’t believe in doing it just for the sake of looking a certain way. For me, fitness is about health, strength and longevity. Audiences today appreciate authenticity and that’s what matters more than just physical appearance.

Can you share some fitness tips?

Stay consistent, but flexible. Even if you can’t do a full workout, find ways to stay active—take the stairs, stretch or do quick bodyweight exercises. Follow a balanced diet. Eat mindfully, stay hydrated, and don’t deprive yourself. Instead of crash diets, focus on nourishing your body with the right food.