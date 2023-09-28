Hina back in KKK 13 as a challenger

Hina Khan, who is renowned for her exceptional resilience and acing most of the stunts in the eighth edition of the show, is poised to challenge the contestants of this season in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Living up to her fearless persona, Hina will be seen entering the show crooning Lag Ja Gale as she is about to jump off a cliff. In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness Hina’s indomitable strength.

Speaking about her return to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a challenger, Hina says, “Returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi was like revisiting the adventure that made me what I am today. I could not overcome my fears if I had not been on this show. This season is unique in its own way and filled with mind-blowing stunts.”