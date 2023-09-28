Hina back in KKK 13 as a challenger

Hina Khan, who is renowned for her exceptional resilience and acing most of the stunts in the eighth edition of the show, is poised to challenge the contestants of this season in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Living up to her fearless persona, Hina will be seen entering the show crooning Lag Ja Gale as she is about to jump off a cliff. In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness Hina’s indomitable strength.
Speaking about her return to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a challenger, Hina says, “Returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi was like revisiting the adventure that made me what I am today. I could not overcome my fears if I had not been on this show. This season is unique in its own way and filled with mind-blowing stunts.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...