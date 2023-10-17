Hina Khan on ‘Country of Blind’ invited by the Oscar Library

IANS

Actress Hina Khan-starrer Country of Blind is now being invited by the Oscar Library to be a part of the permanent collection at the Library of the Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The film, which features a story about the ‘sightless’ and their lives, has been directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

An elated Hina shared: “Our team has worked really hard on this film, and there is nothing better than it being recognised at such a large scale. Right from people in the US loving the story we told through Country of Blind, to our screenplay being invited by the Oscar Library of the Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, it all feels surreal. I am hoping that we achieve even greater heights with our film, as the story is an entire experience that people will get to live while watching it.”

Based on a novel by HG Wells, Country of Blind presents a satirical drama about a community thriving in isolation. The film stars Hina Khan and Shoib Nikash Shah.