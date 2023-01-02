'Hindi is my second language,' says Russian actress Elena Tuteja

Russian actress Elena Tuteja has worked in many Hindi movies, TV shows and web series and now she will be seen in Zing TV show’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

She believes being a Russian and having a good command over Hindi helped her a lot in her career. Elena said, “It was an amazing experience. Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is famous and all the stories are good. People love PTKK so I wanted to be a part of it. Our story is so touching, so it was very easy to connect to it. My character’s name is Faye. She is a simple, gentle girl from Canada, who is in love with India and Indian culture.”

She adds, “My knowledge of Hindi helped me a lot. I didn’t need to think of dialogues, I just had to feel the character and express the emotions. Because when you don’t have command over the language, you become conscious while delivering dialogues. I don’t have that issue because Hindi is like my second language now. I don’t even feel that comfort in English as it’s not my mother tongue as well.”