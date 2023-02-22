Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's Chatrapathi set for its release

The official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi is all set for its nationwide release. The film marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and was launched by SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad.

The Telugu action-drama Chatrapathi is about the exploitation faced by immigrants who come to India from places far away and live without any official identity.

The Hindi remake, directed by VV Vinayak and starring Sreenivas Bellamkonda, has been mounted on a massive scale and shot extensively on grand sets in Hyderabad. It is finally gearing up for its nationwide release.

While Sreenivas Bellamkonda will reprise Prabhas’ role in the action-drama, the makers have kept the identity of the leading lady under wraps.