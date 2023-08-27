Hip Hop star King to turn up the heat

Amazon miniTV turned up the heat and dance fever among Hip Hop fans.

Joining the judges this week at Hip Hop India is the popular hip hop star — King, who is ready to leave everyone ablaze with his soulful tunes.

It’s time for the super clash in the hardest and cutthroat battle to secure the throne of Top 3. Turning up the heat, the episode will encapsulate battles between the Top 6, Rahul Bhagat and Anshika in the Solo category, Ashmit and Steve and Divyam and Darshan in the Duo category, along with UGH and Yo Highness in the Group category.

King was stunned by the crazy dance moves and charismatic acts of the Hip-Hoppers, impressed with the amazing footwork and their energetic performances, he said, “I am watching a legend in making.” Hip Hop India features Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi as judges.

The dance reality show is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free, within the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV app.

