His legacy lives on

Veteran Telugu filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Kasinadhuni Viswanath passed away on Thursday (February 2). He was 92. The five-time National Award winner had been unwell for some time and was suffering from age-related issues. Several celebrities mourned the loss of the late filmmaker and took to social media to pay tributes.

Anil Kapoor, who worked with K. Viswanath in Eeshwar, tweeted, “K. Vishwanath ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple… RIP my guru.” Musician AR Rahman tweeted, “Anjali tradition, warmth, heart, music, dance, love…Your movies filled my childhood with humaneness and wonder.”

Chiranjeevi, who was part of his films, Aapadbhandavadu, Swayam Krushi and Subhalekha, wrote, “Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The legend will live on.” Veteran actor Kamal Haasan posted, “Salute to a master who fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence, his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan.”

Actor Mammootty wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathi Kiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of veteran Dada Saheb Phale award winer. “Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Viswanath. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted. — IANS