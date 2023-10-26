ANI

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about dealing with negativity and also reacted to the trolls who called him ‘toxic’.

Taking to X, Ranbir’s fans shared a clip from a conversation in which the Barfi star said, “Hey, I’m not on social media so I don’t have the need to deal with it, which is a great thing. But I feel negativity is very important, especially if you are an artiste. You know sometimes a lot of things are written about you as an actor, a lot of opinions are made, which are not necessarily true…”

Ranbir added, “People are allowed to say anything about me as long as they give my work a chance; that has always been my focus — to act. Recently, I was reading some article about being toxic and something related to some statement I made. But I always look at the larger picture.”

