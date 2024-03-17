History TV18’s new docuseries Buddha Circuit explores Bihar’s heritage

Exploring the rich tapestry of Bihar’s spiritual heritage, a captivating four-part documentary series, Buddha Circuit will take viewers on an illuminating journey through some of the most sacred sites associated with the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. Premiered on Saturday, March 16 at 5 pm, History TV18’s latest local production will explore the living bond between Bihar and the Buddha — one that goes beyond historical documentation. From Bodhgaya to the capital of Patna, this immersive journey delves into the essence of Buddhism, showcasing the timeless wisdom, artistry and serenity that permeate these spaces and gives them meaning.

The documentary takes audiences to Nalanda University, an ancient seat of learning where wisdom once flourished. The documentary shines the light on Nalanda’s intellectual legacy, and its profound impact on the pursuit of knowledge. Vikramshila University in Bhagalpur is also unveiled, standing as a testament to the eternal quest for spiritual exploration and enlightenment.

