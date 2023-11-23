History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan set to roll today

History TV18 India’s leading destination for factual entertainment, is set to premiere History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan on November 23, every Thursday — Friday at 9 pm. This high-octane series is set to take Indian audiences on a thrilling journey, through some of the most daring, devious and high-stakes heist attempts of all time.

History’s Greatest Heists delves into the intricate schemes and audacity of criminal masterminds who risked their freedom for a shot at a lifetime of wealth. Legendary Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan, renowned for his charismatic performance as the lead in the iconic James Bond series, brings the headlines to life with his distinctive voice and magnetic presence.

Using dramatic recreations to take viewers through the scene of the crime, alongside first-person witness accounts, the show puts viewers into the heart of the action. FBI agents, criminologists and true crime podcasters piece together the plot, taking viewers on a whirlwind journey across some of the biggest heists attempted in the world. Combining high-end production values with dynamic storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects, History TV18 promises an unforgettable experience for Indian viewers.