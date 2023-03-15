HistoryTV18 brings a new season of #RoadTrippinWithRocky

India’s beloved traveller and food enthusiast Rocky Singh gets back behind the wheel for a new season of the digital series- #RoadTrippinWithRocky. Viewers can follow his journey along the beautiful Western Ghats, as he treats them to lovely food joints, local dishes and little-known gems, from March 14 to March 25, on History TV18’s, along with Rocky and Mayur’s social media accounts, respectively.

The road trip starts off from the ‘Queen of Deccan’, Pune, and traverses Maharashtra, making pit-stops at Lonavala, Mumbai and Nashik before crossing the border into the land of lions, Gujarat. Viewers will witness Rocky imbibe the rich heritage and food in Surat, Vadodara, Anand and Nalsarovar. This trip promises to deliver the very best of street food and some amazing locations.