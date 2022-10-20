HistoryTV18 to documentary, Modern Marvel: Atal Tunnel today

HistoryTV18 will premiere documentary, Modern Marvel: Atal Tunnel today (October 20) at 9 pm. It’s an awe-inspiring story of the indomitable human spirit and the wonders of modern engineering.

Piercing through the Pir Panjal range in India’s Western Himalayas, India’s newest man-made marvel was dedicated to the nation on October 3. It’s the longest high-altitude highway tunnel in the world. At over 10,000 feet above sea level, the 9.02 km tunnel and road-link connects Leh in strategically sensitive Ladakh with Manali via Keylong in Himachal Pradesh.

The action-packed half-hour documentary uncovers little-known facts, shining the light on the enormity and complexity of the endeavour, giving a blow by blow account of the challenges and what it took to accomplish the mission.

Parts of the documentary were filmed in winter to capture the hostile conditions that prevail that time of the year. The narrative showcases the trials and the setbacks that the project’s 750 officers, engineers, geologists, seismologists, drilling experts and over 3,000 workers overcame, turning the dream into reality.