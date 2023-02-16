Hit Nordic drama The Bridge to be adapted by Saif Ali Khan's Black Knight Films

Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Films and Endemol Shine India have announced that they will be adapting the hit Danish/ Swedish scripted series, Bron/Broen (The Bridge).
The all-new original Hindi edition will star Saif Ali Khan, who will also jointly produce the project under his banner. The concept of The Bridge has universal appeal, as it can be understood and appreciated by a global audience that is used to living in a world of borders.
Saif said, “As an actor and producer, this is one-of-a-kind opportunity that one waits for. It is a story that has been adapted the world over and loved by audiences, irrespective of their geographies, so yes, my team and I at Black Knight Films – Kunjal Punamiya (CEO/co-producer) and Pavan Kriplani (creative producer/co-producer) are super excited to be associated with this project and getting it rolling.” The Bridge is a present-day crime thriller exploring the tension between two neighbouring countries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...
Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...
After alert from US agency about ‘suicide’ search online, police save Mumbai man from ending his life
Based on the IP address and location shared by the US Nation...