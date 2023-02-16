Hit Nordic drama The Bridge to be adapted by Saif Ali Khan's Black Knight Films

Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Films and Endemol Shine India have announced that they will be adapting the hit Danish/ Swedish scripted series, Bron/Broen (The Bridge).

The all-new original Hindi edition will star Saif Ali Khan, who will also jointly produce the project under his banner. The concept of The Bridge has universal appeal, as it can be understood and appreciated by a global audience that is used to living in a world of borders.

Saif said, “As an actor and producer, this is one-of-a-kind opportunity that one waits for. It is a story that has been adapted the world over and loved by audiences, irrespective of their geographies, so yes, my team and I at Black Knight Films – Kunjal Punamiya (CEO/co-producer) and Pavan Kriplani (creative producer/co-producer) are super excited to be associated with this project and getting it rolling.” The Bridge is a present-day crime thriller exploring the tension between two neighbouring countries.