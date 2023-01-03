Hiten Tejwani to play Lakhan in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been an instant hit from the time it started airing! With the story’s progression, the show has roped in well-known television actor Hiten Tejwani, who will be seen essaying the role of Ram’s brother Lakhan. Both Ram and Lakhan are unaware of each other’s existence. It will be interesting to see what happens when Ram and Lakhan come face to face.

Hiten says, “Lakhan is Ram’s younger brother. The role is very interesting and an important one as per the storyline. Playing a character, which is related to one of television’s most iconic characters, Ram, is daunting for sure, but it also puts me up to a unique challenge, that of making my mark in the hearts of the show’s loyal fans. I’m thrilled to join hands with my dear friend Ekta once again.”