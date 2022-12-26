Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise's breath-holding record, calls him 'Poor Tom!'

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet is poking fun at Tom Cruise after breaking one of his impressive records.

While filming Avatar: The Way of Water, Winslet famously held her breath underwater for seven minutes and 47 seconds.

The actress, 47, recently talked about training for her latest movie, and the moment she officially broke Cruise’s previous record after he lasted for six minutes while shooting Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation in 2015. Though Winslet said that Cruise hasn’t reached out to her since she broke his record, she shared a message for him with the outlet, “Poor Tom.” “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all - I’ve never met him in my life - but I’m sure he’s getting very fed up of hearing this story of how I broke his record,” she joked. “I loved it, though ... I was amazed how good I was at it and how I just kept getting better.” Winslet also credited her husband Edward Abel Smith (formerly known as Ned Rocknroll) for helping her practice. — IANS