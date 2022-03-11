Celebration of 25 years of Hero No. 1 on IGT this weekend

This weekend, Sony TV’s talent reality show India’s Got Talent will welcome the iconic on screen jodi of Bollywood —Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Joining the actors as special guest will be the celebrated music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP, who recently gave music to the blockbuster of 2021, Pushpa: The Rise. Having chosen the top 11 contestants, the show is all set for an entertaining weekend as Govinda and Karisma will revive memories from their time shooting together in films.

Meanwhile, Devi Sri Prasad will be seen performing with contestants Demolition Crew, Bomb Fire, Ishita Vishwakarma, Divyansh and Manuraj, and Rishabh Chaturvedi on the greatest hits of his career like Dhinka Chika, OO Antava, Srivelli, among others.

Badshah’s mother will be presenting ‘Choti Lata’ Ishita with a special ‘Holi hamper’ full of things like a shawl, dry fruits, colours, gujiya and more!